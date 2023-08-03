Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Anaheim was a sleepy farm town until the mid-1950s, when cartoon tycoon Walt Disney chose it as the site for his iconic theme park.

As Disneyland, billing itself as the “happiest place on Earth,” began drawing millions of visitors, Anaheim’s civic and political leadership strived to establish it as a vacation and entertainment mecca by adding hotels and other facilities, such as stadiums for the Los Angeles Angels and Anaheim Ducks.

There was – and is – a darker side to the city’s evolution, as a 353-page investigative report released this week confirmed. It became another of Southern California’s cesspools of political corruption.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Tags

Recommended for you