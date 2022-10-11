Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Winegrape harvest is winding down with most of this vintage in the hands of the winemakers now. It was a compressed season, thanks in part to early, unseasonably hot weather, followed by tropical rain over much of the Central Coast.

I don’t recall ever being finished picking this early. Many years we are just beginning to harvest our chardonnay in October. Historically we pick our pinot noir early, starting around Labor Day and then transition into chardonnay. This season we were picking both at the same time which has its challenges, not only for growers but wineries as well.

Now we turn our attention to repairing irrigation systems, so they are ready to apply post-harvest water and fertilizer as efficiently as possible as we work through conserving our limited water supply. The extended forecast calls for rain on Oct. 23, lets hope the forecast is correct.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

