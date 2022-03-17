I could not listen to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy without feeling a deep sense of pain for our country. His reference to the statues of Rushmore was chilling. His “I have a Dream” reference must have had the great late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., rolling around in his grave.
Imperialism and greed are alive and well in the halls of Congress. Our politicians were clapping like trained seals. We can see their glee in the way Marjorie Taylor Green did the happy dance for making money on the stocks she invested in the war machine. We can see dollar signs in the eyes of Nancy Pelosi as she introduces a “hero” who wants more money and more support for killing humans and destroying his own cities than honestly negotiating from a place of sincerity with Russia.
We can’t blame Zelenskyy. His speechwriters have him in their crosshairs. He is caught between a rock and a hard place: Russia versus NATO. We pray for him to survive this appalling and disgusting show of the violent nature of men and women in power. We are not fooled by their debasement or their lies.
The war in Ukraine is destroying free speech, increasing our cost of living, polarizing people, confusing what is a “fact” and destroying democracy in America.
$13.6 billion in additional military spending to save the people of Ukraine –you know, all those pretty white faces with blond hair and blue eyes just like Hollywood models, with the actor turned President playing the role of his life with Sean Penn backing him up.
Zero billion in additional funding to save the people of United States of America.
Sanctions against those horrible Russians.
Zero sanctions against us for the death of over 1 million people in Iraq. Zero accountability for our President and politicians lying to the American people to go to war on false pretenses with no weapons of mass destruction ever found.
Zero coverage by our corporation-owned censored media on the death of thousands of brown-skinned people in Yemen right now.
Countless repeated images like the made-for-TV movie showed by Zelenskyy of the same burned-out buildings and crying and dead citizens of Ukraine and Russia. At this time in the war in Iraq we almost completely destroyed their cities, sacred land and killed over 300,000 people. Did we ever see the photos of the mass murders in Iraq? Have we ever paid restitution for these criminal acts of violence?
If Jesus came back today, I think he would look into the eyes of the paid-for-by-the-war-machine politicians and pundits and say again: “Woe to you! Hypocrites! Blind Guides!” “You are like white-washed tombs, which on the outside look beautiful, but inside they are full of bones of the dead and of all kinds of filth. So, you also look righteous to others; but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.” (Matthew 23:27-28)
Gandhi once said: An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth and the whole world goes blind. May we forgive ourselves and each other 70x7 times. May we learn to cultivate truthful speech. May we one day live in peace within, between and among every one on Earth. May God bless us with the will to love one another.