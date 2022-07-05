Last week brought back memories of when I lived down in the Santa Ynez Valley growing up. I received an email from Patty and David Fitzgerald, longtime Valley residents.
Patty asked if I could meet them in Los Alamos as they had a small gift for me that once belonged to my grandfather Sam and had been in their possession for many years. Of course, I replied yes, and we set up a time to meet at Ferrini Park at noon the next day.
I was running about 15 minutes late and recognized David, walking in the park from when he used to drive a gravel truck for Buellflat Rock Co. for many years. Patty was sitting at a picnic table patiently waiting for me. As I got out of my truck Patty came over and gave me a hug and David and I shook hands and we caught up briefly.
David went on to explain that he helped my grandfather Sam move from Rancho La Vega to Alamo Pintado Road near Ballard around 1939. While telling the story he handed me a beautiful ornate, antique sterling silver cruet holder. Patty told me that many families used to keep similar cruet holders on their dining room tables. This one was complete with glass cruets along with salt and pepper shakers.
David explained that during the move my grandfather was going to leave the piece behind and told David he could have it, which he took and kept. Patty and David took great care to keep the silver polished and preserved. They decided after all of these years it should go back to the family it came from, and I was touched they thought of me.
The piece is now residing on our dining room table at the vineyard near Los Alamos. In addition to the cruet holder they gave me a framed photo of the Wulff Windmill located in Fredensborg Canyon, that has my dad’s signature located in the lower right-hand corner.
My visit with the Fitzgeralds in Los Alamos only lasted for 30 minutes or so, as I said earlier, I was genuinely touched that they took the time to think of me and pass along family items from years gone by. Thank you Patty and David.
The following Saturday I headed down to the Los Olivos Market where a celebration of life was being held for my friend Glen Jacobsen. Glen left us far too early, after putting up a courageous battle with a debilitating disease. We were good friends during high school and caught up later after I returned from farming in the San Joaquin Valley. Glen became a great community supporter, and we would catch up during Danish Days in Solvang along with his wife Michelle. It was always a quick visit as Glen was always busy watching over the Aebelskiver breakfast cooking volunteers.
Glen had an infectious smile and laugh. One of my favorite memories of Glen is when I was invited to go along with several families to Bass Lake one summer. Glen went out with us one morning to water ski on the lake. After everyone had their turn it was time for me to learn how to water ski. It took the rest of the day for me to finally get up on two skis, I don’t think I ever saw anyone laugh so hard as Glen watching me fall time after time into the water.
Rest in peace my friend, and may God hold you and your family in the palm of His hand.