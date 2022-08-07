Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

I’m sure we’ve, probably, all heard the saying – it goes in threes. Typically, it is used in reference to three prominent people who all die within a short time span. When you consider how many other people also died in that same period, it seems artificial to group three famous people together and try to draw some meaningful connection between the timing of their deaths.

As far as things going in phases, we all have our seasons and cycles, our stretches of smooth and rough highway that we go through, but the fact of the matter, or so it would seem, is that death does not go in phases. It's not like people don’t die for a while, and then they do, then they don’t and then they do again; death is constant and continuous; same, I suppose, with life. Maybe they are inseparable aspects of the same thing, and rather than thinking of them discretely, we might do well to consider combining them into one thing, like we did with “space” and “time” to create space-time, or in this case, life-death.

The philosophers and physicists tell us there’s no such thing as time; it is a human invention, existing in our minds, not in the external universe; but they also say – the universe is expanding, and it’s tough for me to get my arms around how it can be “this big” and then “this big” without some passage of time.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you