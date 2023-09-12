Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

Winegrape harvest along the Central Coast is ramping up this week, a few weeks later than the last couple of years.

I can recall many years starting to pick pinot noir around the third week of September, and chardonnay in mid-October near Los Alamos. It looks like that’s where we are this season. Mother Nature may have other plans for us.

Last week I attended a State Farm Bureau board meeting in Sacramento. I drove up the day before and stayed overnight so I would be there on time in the morning for the start of the meeting.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

