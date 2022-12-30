Thomas Elias

Ever since ex-President Donald Trump placed three conservative justices there, the U.S. Supreme Court has seemed to many like an extension of the extreme right wing of the national Republican Party.

Now, after an early December court hearing on a lawsuit aiming to give state legislatures – and only the legislatures – power over almost every aspect of how federal elections are conducted, there suddenly arises the possibility of a major backfire from any such decision by America’s highest court.

The reason for this potential backfire resides most prominently here in California. This state is so large and leans so strongly Democratic that if legislators here reverse some longstanding state election policies, they could cause big changes nationally.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

Recommended for you