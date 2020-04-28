California Focus: Virus may bring a viable housing solution

The solution to that REIT’s problem is obvious — and it’s also the answer to California’s housing problem: Sell off a lot of that office space as apartments and condominiums.

To a large extent, the suddenly vacant square footage sits in existing buildings. Converting several floors of many, many buildings into living units would not require new construction, nor would it seriously change the nature of any neighborhood.

That was the chief objection of cities and neighborhoods to SB 50, the nearly-successful effort by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco to force building of high rise living units near transit stops and the busiest bus routes in almost every California city.

Putting new apartments and condos into existing office space solves those issues, while also placing a large share of the new residents near transit stops and job centers, just as Wiener wanted.

Sure, the conversions would require a lot of plumbing, electric and drywall work, but new laws signed by Newsom would grease the path to the needed building permits and myriad new jobs would appear just when they are most needed. Meanwhile, many building owners would get their money out pretty soon, plenty of affordable new housing could quickly appear and the housing shortage could end.

That’s a very expensive solution to the housing crisis, in terms of human suffering and lives lost. But at least it offers a silver lining for an ultra-tragic pandemic.

