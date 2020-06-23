California Focus: No visitors in nursing homes: a disastrous policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nothing has contributed more to substandard treatment of older adults in nursing homes than a futile, failed rule imposed by state and federal governments at the advent of the COVID-19 crisis: Virtually no visits for anyone in any nursing home or skilled nursing facility.

The ban was intended to keep the coronavirus out of nursing homes, but patients there nevertheless account for more than one-fourth of the 110,000-plus COVID-19 deaths nationally and almost half of California’s fatalities. It’s clear the nearly four-month ouster of visiting relatives and friends has been worse than useless.

The rule has certainly not kept the virus away. But it produced scores of heart-wrenching newspaper stories and television news segments featuring some of the thousands of patients who died alone because nursing homes kept their loved ones away, be they friends or close relatives like sons and daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Some said permanent goodbyes to beloved elders through closed windows or via cellphones, making for dramatic videos.

The harm from this goes far beyond emotional damage. It has also led to newly low standards of care in many facilities, charge some patients, their relatives and doctors.