Cal Matters: Californians complying, but for how long?

So far, Californians have pretty much complied with the restrictive orders and authorities, from the governor down, have wisely relied on voluntary compliance rather than coercive force, while promising, as Newsom said, “it will not be a permanent state.”

However, authorities in some other states have been heavy-handed in making and enforcing their decrees.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for instance, declared that “All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” which is being interpreted as not allowing even visiting one’s next door neighbors. She also forbids grocery stores from selling any item not deemed to be essential and is now seeing organized demonstrations against her decrees.

California officials have cracked down on churches that continued indoor services, because such gatherings have created clusters of infection. But in Kentucky, a mayor even prohibited churches from having services in which worshipers remained in their cars and listened to sermons on their car radios.

How long will Californians continue to comply with social distancing and economic restrictions voluntarily? And if they chafe at the limits on their personal freedoms and begin to ignore them, will Newsom and other authorities use police, courts or even soldiers to enforce the orders?