Cal Matters: Budget item has an odd backstory

So, one might wonder, why did the state choose such a remote, impractical — and, one could add, bleak — location to open a home for impoverished veterans in 1996?

The answer: Pure pork barrel politics.

At the time the legislature approved the home, Democrat Steve Clute, a former Navy pilot, represented Barstow in the state Assembly, but the Inland Empire region was trending Republican and Democratic legislative leaders, especially Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, were worried that Clute’s seat could be flipped.

Setting up Clute as the leading proponent of a veterans home in Barstow and tying it to his military career were aimed at shoring up his local image as an effective legislator.

Clute’s career in the Legislature ended in 1992, however. His subsequent bids for congressional and legislative seats fell short and he eventually wound up in the criminal justice system after his wife, Pamela, a University of California, Riverside, mathematics professor, committed suicide in 2016.

She apparently suffered from chronic back pain and shot herself in the couple’s Palm Desert home.