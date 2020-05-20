Ag at Large: Tart, sour, sweet — grapefruit appeals

The second major production area hugs the coast in the lower parts of Santa Barbara County into Ventura County, all of it tempered by the inland influence of the Pacific Ocean. The moderation of climate denies the sometimes frosty nights that occur in “citrus alley”. They can cause sleepless nights for growers, but some low temperature is necessary for the predominant navels to establish their distinctive sweet flavor.

California’s third location for grapefruit production is the desert-like Coachella Valley of eastern Riverside County. Favorable growing conditions there spill over into Imperial County, the state’s southernmost. What there is of winter occurs in these locations as much as two months ahead of itself in the other two production areas. Grapefruit and lemons are the only citrus varieties that can adjust to such a deviation.

“The desert,” as eastern Riverside County and Imperial County is known, has not enjoyed development of significant rail traffic outlets. Consequently much of the production there – including the huge variety of winter vegetables, and, of course, dates, is mostly trucked to established rail-head packing and shipping facilities. Much of the grapefruit crop is transported to Central California for packing and shipping’