Ag at Large: Tart, sour, sweet — grapefruit appeals

For out-of-hand eating, grapefruit is low on the list of favorites, but it has had an amazing rush of popularity for the past three of four decades as a health enhancer. Its popularity has given it new status and increased profit potential among the impressive complex of California fruits.
California claims to produce more grapefruit than any other state, partly because an insidious insect, the Asian citrus psyllid, destroyed millions(?) of trees that produced the fruit for years in Florida. Coincidentally, the same insect, carrying the dreaded huanglongbing disease, is now present in California, but under the careful observation of research, pest control and citrus industry experts intent on containing it.
Both Texas and Arizona are significant producers of grapefruit as well, and have enjoyed the economic lift from increasing commercial sales as consumers have embraced the fruit’s health benefits. Both states maintain constant alerts against the insidious psyllid that can devastate the trees that produce grapefruit. Growers in Florida are gradually replanting in areas where grapefruit trees were decimated by the psyllid 15 years ago.
Commercial production of grapefruit in California occurs in three distinct areas. Perhaps the largest is the 125-mile “citrus alley” that follows the foothills of the Sierra Nevada from Eastern Tulare County through the northern half of neighboring Kern County. The trees there are mingled with several other citrus orchards that feature navel oranges, mandarins and lemons.
The second major production area hugs the coast in the lower parts of Santa Barbara County into Ventura County, all of it tempered by the inland influence of the Pacific Ocean. The moderation of climate denies the sometimes frosty nights that occur in “citrus alley”. They can cause sleepless nights for growers, but some low temperature is necessary for the predominant navels to establish their distinctive sweet flavor.
California’s third location for grapefruit production is the desert-like Coachella Valley of eastern Riverside County. Favorable growing conditions there spill over into Imperial County, the state’s southernmost. What there is of winter occurs in these locations as much as two months ahead of itself in the other two production areas. Grapefruit and lemons are the only citrus varieties that can adjust to such a deviation.
“The desert,” as eastern Riverside County and Imperial County is known, has not enjoyed development of significant rail traffic outlets. Consequently much of the production there – including the huge variety of winter vegetables, and, of course, dates, is mostly trucked to established rail-head packing and shipping facilities. Much of the grapefruit crop is transported to Central California for packing and shipping’
The volume of grapefruit produced in California currently seems to match consumer demand when combined with production from Texas, Arizona and Florida. But the demand for grapefruit from a weight-watching, health-conscious clientele encourages many current producers to keep expansions of their acreage at least in the back of their minds.
Major-acreage and partnership producers keep the price of appropriate growing grounds at premium prices. While opportunities for neophyte producers are limited, the supply-market relationship contributes a stability to grapefruit production in California that appeals to economists and bankers.
While newcomers to the expanding grapefruit consumption contingent may identify the taste of their first grapefruit as tart, or even sour, the fruit is helping stabilize the gigantic agricultural economy of California in a manner that is very sweet
