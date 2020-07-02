Ag at Large: Rice crop anchors Sacramento Valley

Californians who have not had the pleasure of touring the four counties immediately north of the State Capitol – Butte, Colusa, Glenn and Sutter – have not enjoyed the area’s 550,000 acres dedicated to the production of rice. Neither have they experienced the area’s unique connection with the rest of the world.
But touring isn’t necessary for them to learn that rice is a beautiful crop. They only need to converse with one of the California rice industry’s 7,500 growers. They will learn that California’s rice industry is not only far removed physically from typical areas of the world so often pictured and connected with rice production, but it is far ahead in its adoption of mechanical means to produce, handle and marke this traditional crop.
In this favored four-county area most rice seed is sewn into flooded fields from airplanes.
After the seed settles, the fields dry down, the rice plants take root, respond to irrigation, the area’s abundant sunshine and growers’ care and attention the crop is ready for harvest in July and August – by machine, not by hand as the geography books might lead us to believe.
The California industry is typified by its huge cooperative organization, composed of grower-members, Facilities for storing, milling, packaging, shipping and promoting rice are maintained by from their Sacramento headquarters and their substantial buildings, equipment and facilities located strategically in the four-county “rice country.”
For traditional reasons related mostly to growth characteristics California rice growers produce mostly medium-grain varieties. Short and long-grain varieties are more typical of rice produced in Asia and the Middle East, and ytjey generally sell on the world market at prices below those commanded by the medium-grain varieties. However, the volume of both short-grain and long-grain varieties dominate the world market. You might say that the Sacramento Valley growers are producing for a near luxury market.
The California rice industry is securely related to wildlife promotion and production.
Fields of rice are prime attractions for a selection of water fowl, which allows for controlled preservation and protection of a wide variety of ducks, geese. swans, avosettes, even garter snakes, more than 230 species in all. This puts rice growers squarely on the same side of conservation issues as environmentalists. Many in agriculture are on the receiving of the rants of extreme environmentalists, but not rice growers.
Another gigantic public relations accomplishment for rice growers and the entire industry occurred several years ago when it was determined that rice straw remaining in the fields after harvest no longer had to be burned. The contamination imbedded in that straw can now be controlled by turning it into the ground. The clouds of wind-driven smoke from burning rice straw that used to stifle life in Sacramento for a few weeks every fall don’t exist anymore, giving the industry another valuable positive asset.
When more Californians get around to touring the four-county center of the state’s profitable rice crop their preoccupation with its natural beauty, its orchards, vineyards and vegetable fields might keep them from noticing the sparkling metal buildings, storage units, mills and other facilities that are basic to the state’s thriving rice industry.
But strangers to the area from around the world are familiar with both the quality and quantity of consistent production that originates there. Several other states, especially in the South, produce rice for the world market, but none of them approaches the quality of product that characterizes this unique California rice country. Seeing might lead to believing. It’s a pleasant day trip from Northern California’s major population centers – even shorter from Sacramento.
