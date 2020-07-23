Ag at Large: Nectarines: sleight of hand for peaches

When your relatives visiting from Ashtabula identify a nectarine hanging in an orchard as a peach they are so close to being right that correcting them might be overkill. It’s a mistake that even fruit biologists might make.
However, if they bite into a ripe nectarine it is likely to be an unforgettable taste experience they can extol loudly and longingly when they greet their Ohio neighbors once again.
In the orchard world that is California’s Central San Joaquin Valley trees that bear nectarines are often neighbors to plantings of peach trees. Care and concern for them usually mimics that given their peach tree cousins, even to the point of defending them against the same insect pest and disease culprits, and providing similar irrigation schedules. After the summer crop is produced and the trees drop their leaves, identification is even more difficult So referring to a nectarine as a fuzzless peach is not that far from reality.
However, the real difference between peaches and nectarines is a single gene. Peaches have it; nectarines don’t. Within the nectarine family the fruit produced, like peaches, can cling to the pit – clings, or be easily free of the pit – freestones.. Differences in taste and texture between the two are also noticeable.
Also deliciously detectable is the unique taste and appearance of nectarines when they are part of a salad or dessert dish, Chefs who perform that manipulation like to point out the way the sparkling color of the nectarine contrasts with other ingredients to highlight the dish. Many nectarine enthusiasts claim that the fruit performs a similar function in regard to taste and freshness.
Although American families, some of them in Ohio, often discover the taste and freshness of nectarines as a new experience, the fruit has been available for a long time, dating from ancient China, introduced to the western world in the 1600s. The unique taste is most often
described as spicier than that typical of peaches, but with a Freshness of its own. Most regard the outer skin of nectarines more edible and digestible than that of similar fruits. In spite of its pliable outer peel the nectarine is often credited as being more resistant to bruising than a peach.
On a par with peaches for juiciness, nectarines invite the presence of a tissue or cloth if being eaten out of hand. If some juice spills it will be less sticky and more water soluble than peach juice for clean-up, at least according to some nectarine aficionados. Nectarine peels seem to be slightly more turgid than peach peels, a characteristic that makes them a bit easier to transfer to the garbage receptacle or the compost pile.
Nectarines compare with peaches in keeping quality, within or without their peels. Food preparers recommend allowing both fruits to remain unpeeled as long as possible when peeling will be their ultimate destiny. The opinion among them is that some flavor tends to escape if either fruit is too long without its native covering.
In general nectarine trees will grow and produce wherever peach trees survive. California is not the exclusive supplier of nectarines, but the state’s growers send more to market than growers in any other state. In a good year some of the fruit they ship will probably find its way to Ashtabula.
But if you plan to visit your friends or relatives there during the summer/fall fruit production cycle, by all means surprise them with a bag of lovely nectarines.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!