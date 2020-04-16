Ag at Large: Hmong farmers get understandable help

Advice and proven direction for farmers are valuable assets offered through the Extension Service of the University of California. For a large number of those in the Hmong culture, particularly in Fresno County, both are offered in their native tongue, in person and on radio.
Michael Yang is the university’s small farms and specialty crops advisor to more than 900 Hmong farmers operating 1,300 small and diversified Southeast Asian farms in Fresno County. He communicates with them directly in the field, in workshops and field days and through a weekly 15-minute Hmong language radio show he has sustained for more than 20 years.
In addition to hands-on advice in the field Yang helps the immigrant farm operators remain current regarding government regulations, advances in crop research and agricultural marketing and a long list of local issues affecting the essentials of small-scale farming.
Much of the production by Hmong famers takes place on small plots of land, some of it idle for years prior to their occupancy. Yang searches records to determine water levels, well depths and other essentials. He has helped in many cases where wells have had to be deepened, bringing occupants and drillers together. Where the plots of land are leased, owners are grateful, along with the farming families for Yang’s involvement, guidance and tenacity.
He has helped develop a continuing interest in the food crops his growers produce by encouraging local roadside stand operators to stock them. In many cases their customers enjoy fresh Hmong-produced favorites such as lemongrass, bitter melon, sinqua or long beans after first sampling them at a nearby roadside outlet. This expanded interest in specialized commodities has significantly expanded markets beyond those traditionally supplied by the farmers.
Beyond his nearly 30-year relationship with the Hmong and Lao farming community Vang is remembered for specific assistance. Between 2005 and 2008 many Hmong and Hispanic farmers faced severe penalties in regard to state labor regulations, which they didn’t understand. He and Cooperative Extension small farms advisor Richard Molinar held extended meetings in person, on radio and individually to clarify the complex requirements, allowing the farmers to continue and prosper
Support for his work by the university’s extension service continues. Its small farms advisor in Fresno County Ruth Dahlquist Willard works closely with Vang in the Extension Service’s Fresno office, in the field and on the radio to maintain and strengthen the relationship with the Hmong and Lao farming community.
Communications between Vang, the growers and workers is never better than the time he spends with small working groups around their traditional working lunches in the fields. It is typical for a farm’s entire working group to gather somewhere on the property, perhaps in a makeshift temporary shelter, for a group luncheon, often featuring cooked commodities fresh from the field. Verbal communication can be enhanced by physical demonstrations and direct verbal responses punctuated by tasty bites of warm soups and freshly cooked traditional vegetables.
An entire segment of the agricultural economy has developed in Fresno County around the built-in commitment of Hmong and Lao farmers and the traditional commodities they and their cultures brought from Southeast Asia. A flexible and caring Agricultural Extension Service has been instrumental in its establishment, expansion and stability of that economic and cultural asset — and its future.
“Hands on“ enhancement has enriched and continues to strengthen an agricultural benefit that can be enjoyed and appreciated locally and on an international level.
