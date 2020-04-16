Ag at Large: Hmong farmers get understandable help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Advice and proven direction for farmers are valuable assets offered through the Extension Service of the University of California. For a large number of those in the Hmong culture, particularly in Fresno County, both are offered in their native tongue, in person and on radio.

Michael Yang is the university’s small farms and specialty crops advisor to more than 900 Hmong farmers operating 1,300 small and diversified Southeast Asian farms in Fresno County. He communicates with them directly in the field, in workshops and field days and through a weekly 15-minute Hmong language radio show he has sustained for more than 20 years.

In addition to hands-on advice in the field Yang helps the immigrant farm operators remain current regarding government regulations, advances in crop research and agricultural marketing and a long list of local issues affecting the essentials of small-scale farming.

Much of the production by Hmong famers takes place on small plots of land, some of it idle for years prior to their occupancy. Yang searches records to determine water levels, well depths and other essentials. He has helped in many cases where wells have had to be deepened, bringing occupants and drillers together. Where the plots of land are leased, owners are grateful, along with the farming families for Yang’s involvement, guidance and tenacity.