Ag at Large: Agricultural pest glossary expands

California is endowed with a battalion of agricultural pest fighters and detectors, scientists with worldwide experience, nearly all of them affiliated with the University of California. Their experience often includes worldwide hunts for the predators and enemies of pests and disease that might threaten the imported maladies of the state’s valuable crops

The spotted lanternfly first attracted the attention of people in agriculture in 2014, when its characteristic behavior of gathering in large numbers was noted by insect experts in Pennsylvania. Its natural attribute for clinging tightly to smooth surfaces enabled it to be transported unknowingly by long-haul trucks. California was a natural arrival point.

One of the insect’s natural protections is its beauty. Its colorful spotted wings cause unaware viewers to doubt that it can be destructive since it is so pretty, and apparently peaceful. Also it is so small, even delicate in structure and appearance that it projects an attitude of friendliness and belonging,

But it does get hungry — often. Its incessant search for nourishment leads it to the sweet, juicy, soft texture and taste of ripening fruit. It is known to feed on at least 70 different fruit (and perhaps vegetable) varieties, so it might be found anywhere in the California cafeteria of food.