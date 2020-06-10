A Voice of Reason: Why vote for other political parties?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I speak to Americans all the time who tell me they are libertarian but that they don’t vote for Libertarian candidates because they will never win. When I voted for Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson in 2016 I was told by Democrats on social media that my vote for Gary Johnson was a vote for Donald Trump. I was told by Republicans that my vote for Gary Johson was a vote for Hillary Clinton. I was also told that I wasted my vote.

I argue that none of these statements are true. In fact, the spreading of these fallacies is a major part of the problem. This idea is both a result of, as well as a cause for, the problems that help keep Libertarians from having much larger success in elections. The best the Libertarian Party presidential candidate has ever done was in 2016, when Gary Johnson received 4,489,233 votes, amounting to 3.27% of the vote. However, despite being on the ballot in all 50 states he was kept out of the debates.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is a bipartisan commission made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. They continually raise the bar to exclude candidates outside of the Democratic and Republican nominees from the debates. The last time a third candidate for the presidential election shared a debate stage with the Democratic and Republican nominee was in 1992 when Ross Perot was included.