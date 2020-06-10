A Voice of Reason: Why vote for other political parties?

I speak to Americans all the time who tell me they are libertarian but that they don’t vote for Libertarian candidates because they will never win. When I voted for Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson in 2016 I was told by Democrats on social media that my vote for Gary Johnson was a vote for Donald Trump. I was told by Republicans that my vote for Gary Johson was a vote for Hillary Clinton. I was also told that I wasted my vote.
I argue that none of these statements are true. In fact, the spreading of these fallacies is a major part of the problem. This idea is both a result of, as well as a cause for, the problems that help keep Libertarians from having much larger success in elections. The best the Libertarian Party presidential candidate has ever done was in 2016, when Gary Johnson received 4,489,233 votes, amounting to 3.27% of the vote. However, despite being on the ballot in all 50 states he was kept out of the debates.
The Commission on Presidential Debates is a bipartisan commission made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. They continually raise the bar to exclude candidates outside of the Democratic and Republican nominees from the debates. The last time a third candidate for the presidential election shared a debate stage with the Democratic and Republican nominee was in 1992 when Ross Perot was included.
Another problem for Libertarian candidates is ballot access. Many states throughout the nation make it increasingly difficult for a political party to obtain or maintain ballot access. This causes parties outside of the Democrats and Republicans to spend most of their sparse funds on getting ballot access. Linked to all of this is lack of earned media and increasingly unbalanced campaign financing.
Yet, despite all of this, a 2014 Pew poll found that 23% of Americans identify as Libertarian. 31% of Americans identify as Democrats and 30% as Republicans. However, while 23% identify as Libertarians the Libertarian Party voter registration is close to 1% nationally and Libertarians struggle to get over 5% in most elections.
This comes back to the statements made above. How is a vote for a Libertarian actually a vote for a Democrat or a Republican? That is illogical. It is like saying that buying RC cola gives the money to Coke or Pepsi. Yet, Libertarians were blamed across the country by Democrats for Donald Trump being elected president. As evidence for this, they present the fact that in many states identified as swing states, the margin of votes between Clinton and Trump was easily covered by Johnson. However, this assumes that those voters would have voted for Hillary Clinton as opposed to Donald Trump if Gary Johnson wasn’t in the race. I find that laughable. Personally, I would not have voted for either one.
In fact, if the votes and non-votes of all eligible voters were counted nationally, the winner would have been None of the Above. In 2016, 43% of eligible voters did not vote in the presidential elections at all. This largely includes disenfranchised voters who do not feel that their government is representative of them and have simply given up on meaningful participation in electoral politics.
It is also untrue that Libertarians never win elections. There are approximately 235 elected Libertarians nationally. This includes California’s most highly elected Libertarian, Jeff Hewitt, who serves on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. Here in Hanford, we have a Libertarian running for office who will have a real shot at winning: Kalish Morrow who is running for Hanford City Council in District B.
So is a vote for a candidate who is not a Republican or a Democrat a wasted vote? I would strongly argue that it is not. Any way you look at it, if you choose to vote for the lesser of two evils, you get evil either way. The fact is, that the Republican Party and Democratic Parties are parties of political opportunism, which leads to corruption.
The Libertarian Party is the fastest growing political party in the United States. The Libertarian Party presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, will likely be on the ballot in all 50 states. I urge all voters to check out her website: joj2020.com. You may find that candidate you’ve been looking for all along. Perhaps this will be your year to not vote for the lesser of two evils, but instead vote for principle.
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
