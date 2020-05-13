A Voice of Reason: Uncle Sam expects you to keep hens and raise chickens

On March 18, 2020, only days after Governor Newsom issued his executive order directing California residents to shelter in place due to the threat of COVID-19, the Hanford Antique Emporium, located in Downtown Hanford, received a Notice of Violation from the Hanford Police Department for having two chickens on its property and giving the owners notice that they must remove all of the birds within three days or be cited.
They received this notice at a time when an economic crisis may impact our food resources. This may be the law, but it is both an unjust law and is incredibly cruel given the timing of the notice.
In a conversation around that same time, my gardener informed me that his wife, who works in farm labor, is out of work as a result of COVID-19. He said that the farm she worked for, which normally had 400 employees, had cut its labor force down to 20. In addition to that anecdotal evidence, there have been numerous stories coming out in the mainstream media warning of coming food shortages post COVID-19.
This was a common concern during the Spanish Flu pandemic. During that time, the United States Department of Agriculture advertised that “Uncle Sam Expects You To Keep Hens and Raise Chickens.”
In this 1918 statement, the government said, “Two hens in the back yard for each person in the house will keep a family in fresh eggs.” It further added, “Even the smallest back yard has room for a flock large enough to supply the house with eggs. The cost of maintaining the flock is small.” Yet during our 2020 pandemic which is wreaking havoc on our economy and may cause widespread food shortages, the government is actually cracking down on backyard chickens in Hanford.
The Hanford City Council has ordered the city staff to work on drafting a new ordinance allowing for chickens to be raised in Hanford. However, this new ordinance is still incredibly restrictive as it is currently taking form. The ordinance goes into details of how the chickens are to be kept and how their food is to be kept, which seems to be unnecessary and inappropriate for the government to dictate. Further, it restricts homes to three chickens per household, regardless of the size of the household or the property the home sits on. This one-size-fits-all approach is completely inappropriate and very typical of government.
My recommendation to the Hanford City Council is simply to remove the word “chickens” from their ordinances and allow people to decide for themselves what is appropriate for themselves and their home. If they become a nuisance to neighbors then there are certainly other ways of addressing the “nuisance” more appropriately. It should be expected that people keep their livestock on their own property. Noise ordinances should apply to livestock and pets living on a property.
The Libertarian Party of Kings County adopted the following resolution on April 5, 2020 unanimously:
“WHEREAS, Hanford City Ordinance 6.08.070 and 6.08.080 restricts citizens from owning and raising chickens
WHEREAS, such ordinance violates people’s self autonomy in being able to provide an ongoing food source and forces dependency on outside sources. This ordinance poses serious consequences in a crises such as what we have experienced with COVID-19 or any other disaster or threat where food can become scarce or difficult to source; and
WHEREAS, the ordinance has deemed chickens as a “nuisance” and are subject to be destroyed by the city is a senseless act of cruelty and government overreach against its citizens; now, therefore be it
RESOLVED, that the public’s will to provide food for themselves and family is a fundamental right and the violation of such rights is tyranny; be it further
RESOLVED, Hanford City Council shall strike “chickens” from their list of restricted animals as outlined in sections 6.08.070 and 6.08.080 and any other restriction on owning and raising chickens in the Hanford Municipal Code.”
Backyard chickens are even kept in urban communities and large cities, so why would our rural agricultural community want to restrict us from keeping chickens? Especially at a time like this it is incredibly unjust and unreasonable. I urge the Hanford City Council to act on this quickly and to make their ordinance as least restrictive as possible and to not apply a one-size-fits-all model to something that really should have a very individualized approach.
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
