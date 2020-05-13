A Voice of Reason: Uncle Sam expects you to keep hens and raise chickens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 18, 2020, only days after Governor Newsom issued his executive order directing California residents to shelter in place due to the threat of COVID-19, the Hanford Antique Emporium, located in Downtown Hanford, received a Notice of Violation from the Hanford Police Department for having two chickens on its property and giving the owners notice that they must remove all of the birds within three days or be cited.

They received this notice at a time when an economic crisis may impact our food resources. This may be the law, but it is both an unjust law and is incredibly cruel given the timing of the notice.

In a conversation around that same time, my gardener informed me that his wife, who works in farm labor, is out of work as a result of COVID-19. He said that the farm she worked for, which normally had 400 employees, had cut its labor force down to 20. In addition to that anecdotal evidence, there have been numerous stories coming out in the mainstream media warning of coming food shortages post COVID-19.

This was a common concern during the Spanish Flu pandemic. During that time, the United States Department of Agriculture advertised that “Uncle Sam Expects You To Keep Hens and Raise Chickens.”