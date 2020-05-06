A Voice of Reason: The Power of Touch

Those sitting comfortably at home collecting some form of income will be the first to make this argument for business and self autonomy sound superfluous by saying, "Oh you just want a haircut." No. What we want is to not see the people in our community lose everything they've worked towards and fall into poverty despite their ability to operate safely. We also want to give at-risk people the choice to stay home if they wish.

As the Chair of the Libertarian Party of California, Mimi Robson stated, "We are all in the same storm, but we are not in the same boat." Compassion does not live in just the COVID vacuum. There's more going on than what's making the headlines and keeping people in hiding.

This is a multifaceted problem that is being poorly managed because our focus is directed at the microscope containing the virus so we ignore and deny compassion for the lives being destroyed. It is with this all-embracing comity that Libertarians are taking a stand for Liberty and the livelihood of our fellow human beings. Fear and intimidation are the dead ends and the shears cutting them away represents hope and courage as we start to take back control of our lives

Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time Interior Designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the Board of Directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018), co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an At-Large Representative.