A Voice of Reason: The crush of COVID

I got into a car accident when I was 18. Driving home one night in my ‘83 Toyota Pickup at about 11 p.m., just blocks from my home, I saw the oncoming headlights of a car that had hit a puddle from that night’s rainfall. The lights swerved hard to the left. I braced myself for the inevitable over-correction where the driver would swerve right. He did. I turned my wheel, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision while still getting hit along the front right side of my vehicle, then coming to an abrupt stop when my truck bed slammed against an electric pole.

Long story short, I was OK — unlike my totaled pickup — and so was the other driver. The things that protected us were the seat belts and the metal which surrounded our bodies, absorbing most of the impact.

These safety measures help each of us mitigate the dangers of driving, an activity that brings a high probability of one of us ending up in some sort of car accident during our lifetimes. I liken this to what our approach should be and should have been when it has come to our response to COVID-19; a thoughtful measure of safety in lieu of a completely unsustainable approach of 100% avoidance despite the inherent dangers.

Like the measures one takes to protect oneself in a car accident the same could be applied to dealing with this virus. As more information has come out we can identify more readily who can withstand the virus, who needs to take extra measures to self isolate, and just how important it is to be mindful of keeping our hands and surfaces clean. These practices are our seat belts that allow for us to return to normalcy while minimizing risk.

It is often stated in Libertarian circles that “good ideas do not require force.” I think many of us, even the most rebellious and skeptical among us, were resigned yet willingly compliant with the initial two week lockdown when enacted in California. However, we were very vocal about the unintended consequences we’ll see if we carry on with overreaching draconian measures as well as the potential for power grabs among government officials. We were also outspoken about the FDA and CDC interfering with doctors and labs being able to start testing immediately all because the FDA hadn’t given its blessing. What we got was a slow reaction time and a faulty test launched by the CDC that were in fact tainted with COVID-19.

Over a month later here we are: