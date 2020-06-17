A Voice of Reason: Robin Hood's lesson

Unfortunately that only takes us so far as the political elites have become so adept at what they do. For instance, while they are currently working on new legislation to curtail racism and inequalities they are not willing to admit that things such as minimum wage were born of racism as a means to price minorities out of work.

Decades later that piece of history has been all but forgotten, yet still does its intended job as each time minimum wage increases so does unemployment for minorities.

Looking at things from a local level we can take into account Lemoore’s recent interest in a 1% sales tax increase. At a time when the people are struggling financially, the bureaucrats are looking to solve their own financial woes at the expense of the people.

What’s even more egregious is the push for increased tax measures are almost always done in the name of public safety, which is mere lip service at best.

Today we must summon our inner Robin Hood. We must continue questioning the motives of the powers that be and remain vigilant of hidden issues and possible unintended consequences.

Your voice is your bow and your vote is your arrow; aim accordingly.

Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time Interior Designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the Board of Directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018), co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an At-Large Representative.