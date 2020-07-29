A Voice of Reason: Plain sailing

While going to college in Orange County, I took a few sailing classes. Each class we would meet at the harbor and all of us would get our own personal dinghy sailboat.
These are boats so small you could easily work the sail and the rudder blade from your seat on the back of the boat. We would tack our way out to sea, play with controlling the boat and working with the wind, then make our way back to the docks.
One day, since guests were welcomed, I had a family member join me. Now bear in mind there is no steering wheel on these little vessels, and controlling them sometimes feels counterintuitive in that in order to turn in one direction you have to move the rudder in what feels like the opposite direction. What’s more, is if the boat meets too much wind resistance you can very easily capsize, therefore the rule of thumb is “When in doubt, let it out.”
This little rhyme came in handy when my co-pilot was working the rudder and found herself fighting the wind. I was giving her instructions on which way to turn, but as the boat began to list, she panicked. Very quickly we found ourselves capsizing and luckily that silly little saying rang through my head and I yelled, “Let go!” She released the rudder, I released the sail and the boat hastily made itself upright again.
No salt water bath for us that day.
It’s human nature to grip hard and try to control everything. However, the only thing that is within our absolute control is our own emotions. We certainly can try to mold a situation to our liking and just as there are times that everything works out, there are times when it all falls apart.
When dealing with government, it seems the latter happens more often than the former. Take for example Hanford’s cannabis permits for a limit of two dispensaries. It was a lengthy approval process while Lemoore approved of two dispensaries with hardly a fuss. The first dispensary opened in their town — helpful considering how many shops are struggling just to remain open — yet Hanford lost one of the potential dispensaries and the other is taking longer than expected to get operational.
Now the head scratcher here is that, despite not having a single dispensary open, our city still maintains the illusion of control that they need to keep a cap on the market to avoid a flooded market. This makes just as much sense as a sailor leaving the sails down in calm waters and no winds for fear of potentially capsizing; it’s not physically possible. The analogy doesn’t stop with just our situation with cannabis permits. It’s the same for any other business.
The success of businesses goes beyond the purview of government, as any Libertarian would argue. Outside of protecting personal property, the powers that be should have no influence on which businesses will sail across the seas and which will be dead in the water. And as the city carries on acting as captain and micromanaging its crew (i.e. the market), then it will most certainly keep us “down in the doldrums.
Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time Interior Designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the Board of Directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018), co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an At-Large Representative.
