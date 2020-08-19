A Voice of Reason: #LetHerSpeak

On Aug. 8, 2020, Libertarians in every state, across the country, gathered in cities to protest the exclusion of the Libertarian Party presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, from the media and the presidential debates. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and worries across the country, the form of protest used was a vehicular caravan, where protesters traveled around the city in cars decked out in Jo Jorgensen campaign signs and covered with the hashtag #LetHerSpeak. These caravans would stop in front of local media outlets, especially television stations and the protesters would honk their horns, get out of their cars, and chant “Let her speak!”, “Let Jo Jorgensen into the debates!”, etc.
The protests on Aug. 8, 2020, were posted on social media by the protesters using the hashtag #LetHerSpeak. That hashtag became one of the top trending Twitter hashtags that day, hitting at least as high as number 6 at one point during the day.
It is obvious why Libertarians would protest the exclusion of their candidate from the debates. But the protesters were not just made up of Libertarians. People from all political persuasions were protesting alongside the Libertarians. The caravan I participated in which was held in Bakersfield, California, included at least one Republican. In a Gallup poll in 2018, 57% of Americans said that the United States would benefit from the inclusion of a third political party. Yet, the Commission on Presidential Debates, their sponsors, the media and the courts continuously deny the American people the right to hear from more than two choices.
What many Americans do not know is that the Commission on Presidential Debates was established in 1987 by the Republican and Democratic parties to exclude third party candidates from the debates. The Commission was made up of only Democratic and Republican party leaders and when it was formed, the Co-Chairs, Paul G. Kirk (Democrat) and Frank Fahrenkopf (Republican) both said that the Commission would not include third party candidates. The League of Women Voters, who organized the debates from 1976 until 1984, stated that they would not be involved in sponsoring the debates in 1987 because the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates demanded control over the organizing of the debates. The League of Women Voters stated that they would not be involved “because the demands of the two campaign organizations would perpetrate a fraud on the American voter. It has become clear to us that the candidates' organizations aim to add debates to their list of campaign-trail charades devoid of substance, spontaneity and answers to tough questions. The League has no intention of becoming an accessory to the hoodwinking of the American public.”
The Republican and Democratic nominees have participated in four televised debates including third party or independent candidates, including three debates in 1992 and the first of two debates in 1980. In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan said he would not participate in any debates which excluded Independent John B. Anderson, while Democratic President Jimmy Carter refused to participate in any debates which included Anderson. Therefore, there was one debate which included Reagan and Anderson, but not Carter, and then a second debate including only Reagan and Carter.
The Commission on Presidential Debates requires that in order to be included in the debates, a candidate must constitutionally qualify for the office of President of the United States, must be included on the ballot in enough states to be able to mathematically win a majority of the electoral college votes, and must receive at least 15% support in national polls. It is that third requirement which is controversial. In order to receive 15% support in national polls, a candidate must be included in those polls. The problem is that the third party and independent candidates are very rarely included in national polls which are deemed acceptable to the Commission of Presidential Debates.
This has led to lawsuits. But the courts continuously support the authority of the Commission of Presidential Debates to determine its own qualifications and exclude candidates. In 2004, the Citizens Debate Commission was formed with the goal of turning the debates back over to an independent nonpartisan body. But due to lack of support from the Republicans and Democrats that effort has not been successful.
What would it look like if we only included candidates who met the first two qualifications and not the third (at least 15% in national polls)? In 2020, four candidates would qualify, including Republican President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, and Green Howie Hawkins. This is typical of most election years. So why not include more voices and let the American people hear from and choose the best candidate instead of the lesser of two evils?
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!