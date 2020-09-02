A Voice of Reason: Is the City of Lemoore Immune to natural market forces?

Lemoore residents (and visitors) have been able to legally purchase cannabis for a few months now after the City Council passed a string of ordinances from 2016-2019 and granted two dispensary permits in 2019. This is where things get rocky…
You see, instead of promoting and utilizing the free market principles that our great nation was constructed upon, the sitting council chose to try their hand at the hopeless pursuit of “central planning.” Written into the ordinance, the council decided to only “allow retail cannabis dispensaries to operate in the City at a level of one per every 12,000 residents.”
At face value it sounded great. The public’s push for legalized sale and distribution within the city limits was met. But it begs the question, where did the council come up with a 1 to 12,000 ratio? The answer: they made it up.
The Council does not have access to a special algorithm giving them magical foresight into markets because one doesn’t exist. This ratio was an arbitrary number given to limit (for now) the amount of dispensaries within the city limits.
As Nobel Laureate Economist F.A. Hayek said, “This is, perhaps, also the point where I should briefly mention the fact that the sort of knowledge with which I have been concerned is knowledge of the kind which by its nature cannot enter into statistics and therefore cannot be conveyed to any central authority in statistical form. The statistics which such a central authority would have to use would have to be arrived at precisely by abstracting from minor differences between the things, by lumping together, as resources of one kind, items which differ as regards location, quality, and other particulars, in a way which may be very significant for the specific decision. It follows from this that central planning based on statistical information by its nature cannot take direct account of these circumstances of time and place and that the central planner will have to find some way or other in which the decisions depending on them can be left to the “man on the spot.””
Due to the ignorance of the council on economics, the market incentive of any substantial competition is gone. Sure, the two permitted dispensaries will still compete with each other, however the city government has now incentivized these businesses to “play nice and share the pie” by eliminating the threat of other entrepreneurs capitalizing on these dispensaries shortfalls and oversights.
This hurts the consumer because they lose out on what could have been a better, less expensive product as a result of the market forces of competition.
Let's assume for a moment that Lemoore chose a route that didn’t limit the number of dispensaries, however the market demand still resulted in only two stores.
Under normal circumstances if one or both of those dispensaries were not meeting the consumers needs, an entrepreneur would likely come in and attempt to fill the void. There is never a maximum “seats at the table” in regards to the number of stores in relation to population and demand. But there is a sweet spot which must be worked out by allowing the natural business cycle to occur. The fruits of the natural relationship between the consumer and the producer are only yielded when the state allows the free market to be just that: free.
Monopolies are a direct result of protectionists policies by the state. They simply do not happen naturally when the market is free. Was the Lemoore City Council actively attempting to “protect” these two dispensaries from outside competition? It’s unlikely.
But this will be the unintended consequence of their policy and years down the road the Council will have to revise and edit their plans to catch up with the unpredictable market forces, again furthering the nail in the free market coffin with each decision they make.
Tyler Braaten is the Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Kings County.
