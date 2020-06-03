A Voice of Reason: A week of violence and protest

This past week the United States of America has been a nation full of anger and violence. On May 25, an African American man, George Floyd, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an incident involving officers of the Minneapolis Police Department.
On May 26, 2020, a memorial occurred for Floyd near where the death took place. This memorial turned into a protest as the day progressed. Protesting spread throughout the nation and even into cities in Europe over the course of the week. Protests turned into rioting and looting in some areas. Twelve states have called up the National Guard to help police deal with protests and riots. At least twelve major cities have imposed curfews. So far there have been 11 deaths and over 4,400 arrests related to these protests.
The combination of government-issued lockdowns related to COVID-19 and institutionalized racism in our criminal justice system have led to violence and anger nationwide. Tempers are flaring even here locally, as an angry exchange between protesters in Visalia and individuals driving in a blue Jeep with American and Trump flags led to the driver of the Jeep driving into a small group of protesters. Fortunately, the protesters only received minor injuries. Since this occurred locals have been calling on officers to make arrests. Visalia Police Chief, Jason Salazar, put out a statement yesterday indicating that the incident was being investigated.
Martin Luther King, Jr., said in 1967, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” He elaborated, “And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”
This nation has seen incidents of police brutality, especially against persons of color, since the Volstead Act, which established prohibition of alcohol in the United States, was passed in 1919. Largely due to the increased number of laws, many of which involve victimless crimes, which police are charged with enforcing, a divide has occurred between the police and the community which they are charged with protecting. Criminalization of drugs and marginalizing welfare practices in the United States have led to common practice of racial profiling. Prisons and jails across this country are filled with inordinate numbers of black people.
So what are the solutions? Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash, from Michigan, is introducing the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. In his letter to Congress asking for co-sponsors for this bill, Amash said, “As part of the Civil Rights Act of 1871, Congress allowed individuals to sue states and local officials, including police officers, who violate their rights. Starting in 1967, the Supreme Court began gutting that law by inventing the doctrine of qualified immunity. Under qualified immunity, police are immune from liability unless the person whose rights they violated can show that there is a previous case in the same jurisdiction, involving the exact same facts, in which a court deemed the actions to be a constitutional violation.”
Ending qualified immunity would be a good place to start. Additionally, mandatory use of body cameras by law enforcement officers helps. However, these kinds of reactions are really just band-aids and don’t solve the underlying issues associated with institutionalized racism inherent in our criminal justice system in this country.
As with Prohibition in the 1920s and 1930s, President Richard M. Nixon’s “War on Drugs”, initiated in 1969, was marked by a dramatic increase in incidents of police brutality. Policing associated with the “War on Drugs,” including stop and frisk practices and the use of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, have increased the incidences of police brutality, especially targeting racial minorities.
Ending the criminalization of drugs would significantly reduce incidences of police brutality. Treating drug addiction as a health problem rather than a criminal act would lead to healing in our communities and less friction between police and the communities they are charged with protecting.
The Libertarian Party has been calling on the end of the “War on Drugs” since 1971, not because Libertarians are all libertines and want to legalize it for their own personal use, but because drug use, possession, manufacturing, and sale, are ultimately victimless crimes. Laws prohibiting all of these things are laws which violate our individual rights to self-ownership and private property. The “War on Drugs” is inherently a war on individual freedom.
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
