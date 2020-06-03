A Voice of Reason: A week of violence and protest

Martin Luther King, Jr., said in 1967, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” He elaborated, “And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”

This nation has seen incidents of police brutality, especially against persons of color, since the Volstead Act, which established prohibition of alcohol in the United States, was passed in 1919. Largely due to the increased number of laws, many of which involve victimless crimes, which police are charged with enforcing, a divide has occurred between the police and the community which they are charged with protecting. Criminalization of drugs and marginalizing welfare practices in the United States have led to common practice of racial profiling. Prisons and jails across this country are filled with inordinate numbers of black people.