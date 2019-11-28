Matteo Ramirez, representing his father Jose Ramirez, helped hand out turkeys during Operation Gobble on Tuesday in Avenal. Promoter Rick Mirigian was also there to represent Jose, who was on the East Coast. This is the sixth year Supervisor Richard Valle and Jose have teamed up to provide families with Thanksgiving meals. The operation provided 365 meals to families in Avenal. Jose is currently the unified WBC and WBO light welterweight champion.
