Back in 2015 when candidates were beginning to prepare for the 2016 Presidential election there was one candidate who caught my attention because he was different. He was familiar, a television personality and quasi celebrity who possess a supposed successful career in business.
Prior to the launch of his campaign I perhaps can say I was excited about his potential entry. I felt should he be elected he can narrow the partisan gap in Washington and take a different approach to national issues. Full disclosure, I am a Democrat. I still would not have voted for him but should the Republicans win I was ok with this candidate. The candidate was no other than Donald Trump.
Then the day came when he launched his campaign. It didn't take long for me after that day to come to the conclusion that his specific experience in the real estate/business/entertainment world was not suitable for politics nor our country.
When he came down the escalator and attacked a nationality's general character I quickly came to the conclusion that he would be dangerous. Only someone with an non-unifying agenda would do this on day one of a presidential campaign.
I determined that he would be dangerous in three simplistic yet devastating ways. He would divide the nation, he would isolate us from the world and God forbid put us in a war for selfish reasons.
Fast forward 2020. I don't have to repeat all that has happened since the election of Trump. However since 2020 I did something I never did and that was speak out against the qualifications and behavior of a President. Yes, I would speak out against the policies and positions if I was in opposition but never the person. I always had the understanding that we all want to get to the same place but take different paths. Something I was able to respect in American politics.
Today Trump is impeached. Today we are looked upon as the aggressors, terrorists around the world by some long time allies. Today we see our partisan divide so deep that we look at each other as them and us, not united. No President has ever put us on this kind of foundation.
Initially, I thought his own party would put him on check. Amazingly there are still a large number of Americans who stand by this man. Who justify his actions with false facts and narratives despite the fact that he has brought down the moral character of his party and that of the people who support him. Who has also put a stain on their "Christian" values and are questioned about their family values. Who can have these values and yet support someone who has none?
I rarely see eye to eye on anything with my congressman, Devin Nunes, has to propose yet I still respected the fact he is our representative. However he has made himself a laughing stock who would bend over backwards for a rogue President and not very well I might add. He is the butt of late night television jokes and among many circles nationwide and locally.
This is what Trump has brought to his base and worst to our country.
Yet, I still have faith in our country. In its diversity and its resolve to be the lighthouse of peace and opportunity and the protectors of a free world. It doesn't take much smarts to come to the obvious fact that the person who occupies the Oval Office is not the person for us. This is not a partisan pitch but a reality check.
The most recent action of an assassination of a sovereign nation's military leader ordered by Trump without consent of the United States Congress is perhaps the most dangerous action yet and if he is successful in securing the presidency, it is only the beginning.
His presidency comes at a heavy price. Cutting funding to food programs, environmental efforts, education, medical and more also comes with the cutting short of American lives in combat and an erosion of our way of life as we know it.
We, as a nation, are a better country than what we and the world sees and we know it. Stand with the man or the nation is the question at hand.
