Op-Ed: Issues Related to the Coronavirus and Its Impact on K-12 Schools

During a time of crisis, the Education Coalition has always recognized that our first priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. We began the year reeling from the aftermath of the impact of wildfires and power outages, facing new financial challenges in an already-unstable fiscal environment. As noted in our February budget letter, our K-12 public education system is experiencing mandated expenditures that are outpacing the cost of living adjustment, with higher costs of operations and services. We’re faced with increasing costs in special education services, increasing pension obligations, and implementing new legislative mandates.

• Loss of Instructional Days/Hold Harmless: Since Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, school districts are experiencing decreases in attendance due to parents keeping their children out of school as a precautionary measure. Some districts have already closed one or more campuses. While it will take some time to determine the overall impact to local educational agencies’ (LEA’s) average daily attendance (ADA), there will be an impact on the quality of educational attainment during these stressful times as well as a need to mitigate the fiscal and programmatic impact of significant decline to ADA and we may need flexibility from the state (i.e. waivers). Educators and staff are preparing for the possibility of relying on independent studies and online learning, which may be limited to only some school districts, but we ask for flexibility as these are uncertain times.