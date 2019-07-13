What does your orange taste like? Your peach? Your walnut? Ever taken into consideration the lifecycle of that individual piece of fruit, the people behind the harvesting, and how it arrived at the supermarket? What does it actually cost, when considering the people behind the fruit? What circumstances arise that may promote unhealthy choices and decisions in an effort to make enough money for survival for these people? Being the epicenter of California farming, and the entire country’s agriculture production as a whole, the population of farm workers employed is substantial.
I am a graduate student at USC’s School of Social Work focusing on policy advocacy, but live in the Central Valley, and have uncovered a disturbing, growing trend among our farm workers. There has been a drastic positive shift in the treatment and rights given to these workers in the Central Valley, per OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) guidelines over the last 10 years.
They have seen regulations surrounding the number of hours allotted for field work, the heat restraints for outdoor harvesting, and a slight increase in their wages. However, massive growth of methamphetamine in the last fifteen years among residents in the San Joaquin valley has begun to exponentially expand within the farm worker community as a means of heightened productivity and earnings, despite these rights put in place to protect them.
According to interviews with labor contractors and farm owners, I believe there is plenty of room for workers to abuse the number of hours and environment in which they work.
This appears to happen frequently with highly volatile commodities, such as fresh fruits, when they have an extremely short harvesting timeframe. Longer hours and faster work mean substantially more money earned for this low-income population.
In 2009, half of all methamphetamine laboratories apprehended in the state of California were located in the Central Valley. Out of the 13 superlabs uncovered in California, there were 7 located within the Central Valley, and all labs were run out of rural farm properties.
Drug treatment admission rates amongst different drugs such as cocaine, heroin and marijuana are about half of the admission rates for methamphetamine in this region of the United States. In 2009, there were approximately 11,500 were admitted for methamphetamine in the Valley. Sadly, it continues to grow and grow.
Nurses at the local ER, and some workers admitted for care, all corroborate this disastrous trend. Farm workers will take any means necessary to put in maximum hours in potentially awful environmental conditions to boost their earnings. Because methamphetamine is rampant and easily accessible in the San Joaquin valley, it gives an opportunity and an undoubtable boost to achieve this goal. Even more crushing, I have seen evidence of this becoming a cyclical issue from one generation to the next. A practice that is even being strategically taught.
While there is substantial evidence to support this trend, it by no means defines the farm worker culture as a whole. These individuals are incredibly hard working and determined, and are the backbone of the agriculture community. Additionally, the use of chemicals or drugs to enhance production in any strenuous field has been in existence for some time. This is not a new concept.
However, the evidence continually piles up and deserves our full attention and care. I believe we need to create an increase in awareness of this issue. The rights and pay provided within this population are still inadequate, and there are still too many gaps in the ability to overwork and overexert.
Finally, shifting governmental policy in the Central Valley on drug awareness and education for Methamphetamine. These efforts would begin to slow the growth, or even pause, this unique crisis among our laborers in the Valley.
