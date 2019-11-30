Every year around the holidays there are what I call “feel good” television news stories about people helping the homeless and disadvantage people in our society. Prominent people, like politicians and business owners, can be seen dishing up holiday dinners with all the fixings. Everyday citizens are seen donating much needed food and other items intended to help those who need it the most. Schools and businesses have canned food drives which are then donated to local food banks. In short, Americans rally together to help those less fortunate.
But to me, it’s not a “feel good” story at all. It is how we show our self-centeredness in our “look at me” society. You might as well get on social media and say, “Thinking about those less fortunate today.” It helps just as much – which is nothing.
Americans should be embarrassed when we honor people for “giving” around only the holidays. This is an entirely self-serving act intended to make the haves feel better about themselves and pretend they care about the have-nots. Aren’t poor people hungry in the spring? Don’t disadvantaged people need housing and clothing and food all year? Why does help come only around the holidays? Do people only eat 2 meals per year – one in November and one in December?
The people who really care are those on the front line every day helping those in need of help. Churches, nonprofits like the United Way, soup kitchen volunteers, mental health professionals, homeless advocates, and others selflessly providing real help to people in need every day of the year, every year. These people are the real heroes who should be on the news. But they do not seek, nor do they expect, recognition. They roll up their sleeves and do the work some of us do one day in November and one day in December, unless our sports team is on TV.
If you really want to do something to help, work at a soup kitchen one or two days per month, every month of the year. Join a volunteer group to reach out to people at a homeless camp at noon in the July heat. Attend city council or board of supervisor meetings and question what is being done to help the mentally ill and substance abusers in your city. Donate time or money to groups that help those needing help. Rather than pretending you care at Thanksgiving or Christmas you can show you really care by helping all year long.
Charity is important, and we are a giving nation. But disadvantaged people need our help every day of the year. We are a compassionate people and we do not want to see people suffer, and we should help in our own way every day. We should use the holidays to remind others that some people need help after the news story is over. Instead of getting on the news to show you are good person, use that time to advocate for year-round help. Roll up your sleeves and get to work! That is a way to show you care. That will make you a real hero.
