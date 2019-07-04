California Senate Bill 10, passed by the California legislature and signed by California’s governor on August 28, 2018, provides for a drastic change in pretrial detentions of criminal defendants. The bill eliminates the cash bail system and replaces it with a risk assessment system with the goal of providing information on whether the defendant is likely to reoffend or not show up for court on the original criminal charge. The law was scheduled to take effect October 1, 2019, but a voter referendum preempts is implementation.
Existing law provides for the procedure of approving and accepting bail and issuing an order for the appearance and release of an arrested person. In practice, all counties within California have a bail schedule which provides for an automatic setting of bail when a person is detained in a county jail on an alleged felony violation of some criminal offense.
Senate Bill 10 would require, starting October 1, 2019 that some entity, like the probation department, assess the risk level of an arrestee and report the results to a judge, and make recommendations of conditions of release of individuals pending adjudication of their criminal case. This would only apply to those arrested on a felony, as the bill specifically excludes a person arrested on a misdemeanor charge. Any person arrested on a misdemeanor charge would be booked into the county jail, then released without being required to submit to a risk assessment or post cash bail.
The major opponents to the bill are, naturally, bail agents and insurance companies since elimination of a cash bail system would impact their business to the point of eliminating bail bond companies and greatly impact insurance companies specializing in bail surety policies.
The origins of the current movement away from a cash bail system is in the Pretrial Detention Reform: Recommendations to the Chief Justice report of October 2017. A workgroup established by California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye was charged with studying operational issues of bail and pretrial detention reform at a policy level. The report includes information and estimates from some counties indicate that anywhere from 7,000 to 28,000 people may be in jail and eligible for pretrial release but for the inability to post bail.
Opposing this bill is Californians Against the Reckless Bail Scheme. This group receives major funding from several insurance companies whose business would be impacted under the new law. However, the stated position of Californians Against the Reckless Bail Scheme is that the bill will increase crime and cost the public untold hundreds of millions of dollars, while discriminating against minorities and the poor. Their printed material, however, also says that this bill will lead to more incarceration. It doesn’t seem possible to have it both ways. It is not logical that more people will get out of jail while at the same time leading to more incarceration. Nevertheless, the group wants to not end the cash bail system in California and will use a message of fear to protect their industry.
While it may appear that elimination of the cash bail system will help indigent criminal defendants, since those defendants are not able to financial get out of jail, the risk assessment system may just replace the cash bail system without any real reduction in indigent defendants being held in jail prior to the resolution of their case. Many who cannot post bail cannot because the nature of their indigency aligns with certain risk factors. For instance, those individuals resorting to criminal activity for monetary gain are unemployed, and without employment they will be at a higher risk to reoffend, thus satisfying one fact in favor of continued pretrial detention.
The California Constitution provides for the referendum process in California. Electors have the power to approve or reject statutes or parts of statutes, except urgency statutes, statutes calling elections, and statutes providing for tax levies or appropriations for usual, current state expenses. The bail industry was able to garner enough signatures to put the law proposed by Senate Bill 10 before the voters in 2020. Therefore, the law will not go into effect until the voters decide on the referendum. Senate Bill 10 is unlikely to be approved by the voters.
Both systems are flawed. A different approach could be to develop a hybrid system. It would require defendants to pay something, based on income. For the unemployed individual not receiving any public assistance, a non-monetary release system could guarantee against failure to appear in court as directed. Electronic monitor, periodic check-in, and drug or mental health counseling would be appropriate to ensure against reoffending and appearing in court. For some individuals, a seek-work order or anger management counseling as a condition of release could address the underlying issue which caused their initial incarceration. If they are unable to seek work, they can be ordered to sit in court and watch the proceedings of other criminal cases.
Non-monetary release programs need to be studied further. This is the first step in understanding whether the cash bail system, the risk assessment system, or some hybrid system is appropriate to ensure public safety, while making sure defendants show up to their court hearings when out of jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.