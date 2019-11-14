Nurse practitioner joins Adventist Health Rapid Care

HANFORD – On this National Nurse Practitioners Week (Nov. 10-16), Adventist Health Physicians Network would like to welcome certified nurse practitioner Benjamin Davis to its Rapid Care location on Fargo in Hanford.
Davis will care for patients with minor illnesses and injuries, such as flu, nausea, fever, minor bone fractures and cuts requiring stitches. In addition to walk-in patient care, Davis will provide wellness checks and school and sports physicals.
Davis began his medical career with Adventist Health 17 years ago as a certified nursing assistant. He then pursued an associate degree in nursing from the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at California State University, Fresno. He is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
As he joins the Rapid Care team on Fargo, Davis says he’s looking forward to helping the community improve their health and wellness.
“I want to make meaningful connections with patients and partner with them for the betterment of their health,” he says.
In his free time, Davis enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.
To make an appointment with Davis, contact Rapid Care in the Fargo Crossings Shopping Center at 2563 N. 11th Ave., Ste. 109, in Hanford, by calling 559-537-0335.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.