MANAMA, Bahrain (NNS) -- Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Navy Exchange (NEX) and fleet readiness facilities were fully prepared to serve USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN 72) Sailors throughout their recent port visit to Manama, Bahrain.
"The USS Abraham Lincoln port visit in Bahrain certainly had strategic significance, but it also provided a great opportunity for NSA Bahrain to execute our most important mission: supporting the fleet and warfighter,” said Capt. Greg Smith, commanding officer of NSA Bahrain. “We take a lot of pride in our facilities and services, and we intended to enable the Sailors of CVN 72 to make the most of their time in port. Whether Sailors wanted to spend their time on the base or experience the Bahraini culture, we wanted to ensure their safety and help them enjoy their time here, to return to their mission refreshed and ready to go."
Installation services such as NSA Bahrain’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department, NEX Bahrain, Navy Gateway Inns and Suites Bahrain and other vendors prepared in advance for Abraham Lincoln’s visit, accommodating and assisting more than 5,000 Sailors during the ship’s visit to the island.
“Carrier visits allow for us to provide direct support to the fleet, fully embodying Commander, Navy Installation Command’s mission of supporting the fleet and sustaining the Warfighter,” said James Duff, NSA Bahrain’s fleet readiness director.
NEX Bahrain extended the store’s hours of operations to accommodate every Abraham Lincoln Sailor. Additionally, NEX Bahrain invited local vendors on base to set up a bazaar at the main courtyard for Sailors to purchase souvenirs.
“The NEX is proud to serve the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln,” said Daniel Cougevan, general manager of NEX Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Djibouti. “Many Sailors thanked us for caring about them and having a well-stocked, friendly NEX.”
NSA Bahrain’s MWR team also made efforts to support by offering special liberty and tour programs.
“We hosted evening entertainment events for Sailors that included music, games and a DJ in Mario’s Courtyard during Lincoln’s visit,” said Duff. “MWR boosted the Wi-Fi services in the Freedom Souq and Liberty Center as well as offered two special tours per day.”
Sailors were able to enjoy happenings on the base as well as get out in town, tour the sites, and learn more about the local culture and host nation of Bahrain.
The Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States Navy share a partnership that has endured for more than 70 years. The partnership is vital to regional maritime security and protecting maritime infrastructure.
