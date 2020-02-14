NSA Bahrain Aviators Complete Transatlantic Flight

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“The trip required exceptional planning. Only through this planning were they able to make this trip successful,” said Smith.

Moran and Bailey felt privileged for this unique opportunity and thought the trip was highly symbolic. For both aviators, the trip marked their last time flying the C-12 aircraft. However, Bailey will be separating from active duty, and this may have been one of his last flights with the Navy.

“I was fortunate to get on this flight. It was a great experience… as it was my last flight [with this command],” said Bailey.

Moran echoed Bailey’s sentiment on the enriching experience of flying over several different countries.

“The accomplishment of the trip was a great experience. It truly brought unique challenges and opportunities,” said Moran.

Even though Bailey is separating from active duty, he feels that flying is not over for him. He is still passionate about flying and hopes to make a swift return to the cockpit.

“I love flying… it never gets old,” said Bailey.