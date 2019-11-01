NRD San Antonio Brings Cheer to Special Child in South Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (NNS) -- To bring some happiness to a local child, Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio visited the home of Isaac Juarez, 7, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Oct. 28.
The NRD was initially contacted by Jacki Jacob, a Navy mom, informing Navy Recruiting Station New Braunfels of Juarez’s condition.
“Isaac and his mom had traveled to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., for a last-ditch effort in treatment,” said Jacob. “They returned to New Braunfels when the last MRI showed that it didn’t work and that the cancer had spread.”
Learning of Juarez’s condition, the NRD, led by Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz of Albuquerque, N.M., presented Juarez with an Honorary Sailor Certificate along with an America’s Navy ball cap, Forged by The Sea t-shirt, a Navy Fiesta Medal and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
“It was a highlight of my time in the Navy to honor Isaac in this way,” said Gamiz. “Isaac is truly a remarkable young man, and it is my honor to now call him a Shipmate and wish him Fair Winds and Following Seas.”
According to Isaac’s mother, Elida De Luna of Laredo, Texas, her son was first diagnosed with brain cancer when he was three years old.
“This was amazing for the Navy to visit with Isaac and to cheer him up,” said De Luna. “This made Isaac feel so special. My family is gratefully to the Navy and to the community who have been providing us with support.”
NRD San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.
“It is humbling to know that the men and women of NRD San Antonio are dedicated to being an integral and profound part of their community,” said Gamiz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.