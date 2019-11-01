NRD San Antonio Brings Cheer to Special Child in South Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (Oct. 28, 2019) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Harold Dayse of Beaumont, Texas, the leading petty officer assigned to Navy Recruiting Station New Braunfels, presents a Navy Fiesta Medal to Isaac Juarez during a visit by Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio Sailors at Isaac's home. Isaac, 7, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, was presented with an Honorary Sailor Certificate, an America's Navy ball cap, a Forged by The Sea t-shirt, and a copy of the U.S. Constitution. NRD San Antonio's area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. 

 U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (NNS) -- To bring some happiness to a local child, Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio visited the home of Isaac Juarez, 7, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Oct. 28.

The NRD was initially contacted by Jacki Jacob, a Navy mom, informing Navy Recruiting Station New Braunfels of Juarez’s condition.

“Isaac and his mom had traveled to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., for a last-ditch effort in treatment,” said Jacob. “They returned to New Braunfels when the last MRI showed that it didn’t work and that the cancer had spread.”

Learning of Juarez’s condition, the NRD, led by Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz of Albuquerque, N.M., presented Juarez with an Honorary Sailor Certificate along with an America’s Navy ball cap, Forged by The Sea t-shirt, a Navy Fiesta Medal and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

“It was a highlight of my time in the Navy to honor Isaac in this way,” said Gamiz. “Isaac is truly a remarkable young man, and it is my honor to now call him a Shipmate and wish him Fair Winds and Following Seas.”

According to Isaac’s mother, Elida De Luna of Laredo, Texas, her son was first diagnosed with brain cancer when he was three years old.

“This was amazing for the Navy to visit with Isaac and to cheer him up,” said De Luna. “This made Isaac feel so special. My family is gratefully to the Navy and to the community who have been providing us with support.”

NRD San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

“It is humbling to know that the men and women of NRD San Antonio are dedicated to being an integral and profound part of their community,” said Gamiz.

