Here's a list of the films playing in theaters in Hanford and Lemoore this week. Check Fandango or your movie app of choice for theater, ticket and showtime information.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 135 min
Starring: Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tom Holland
Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
El Chicano (R) 108 min
Starring: Adolfo Alvarez, Logan Arevalo, Jose Pablo Cantillo
A pair of twin brothers from East L.A. choose to live their lives differently and end up on opposite sides of the law.
Midsommar (R) 145 min
Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor
A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) 106 min
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson
While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll.
Toy Story 4 (G) 100 min
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hanks
When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) 115 min
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson
The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.
Child’s Play (R) 90 min
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill
A mother gives her 13-year-old son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.
The Secrets Life of Pets 2 (G) 86 min
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford
Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
Aladdin (PG) 128 min
Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud
A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
Smallfoot (PG) 96 m
Starring: Channing Tatum, Zendaya, James Corden
A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 181 min
Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson
After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe.
Yesterday (PG-13) 116 min
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James
A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 136 min
Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe
The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
