Not too new for wife at Lemoore
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

Not too new for wife at Lemoore

  • Updated
Tuesday was a day of some note for the wife of Navy Lieutenant Commander James Hickerson of Lemoore. It was the third anniversary of his being shot down over North Vietnam and the day the Hanoi government released an “official” prisoner list, including her husband’s name.

This wasn’t the first list for Mrs. Hickerson and it wasn’t her first notification that her husband was a prisoner.

In April, she received her first letter from him since he was shot down.

— Hanford Sentinel

Dec. 23, 1970

