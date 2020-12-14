You have permission to edit this article.
No decision of use of old city library
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

No decision of use of old city library

A request by Christian Youth in Action to use part of the old city library for community youth programs was referred back to the staff Monday night when questions arose as to denominational use and safety of the building.

Frank Tapanes, counselor for the group, assured councilmen, “It is not our purpose to use the building for evangelizing or expounding our viewpoint.”

However, City Atty. Lawrence Clawson advised the council, “I really feel you’re getting into a gray area that you might get some kickback from.”

— Hanford Sentinel

Dec. 15, 1970

