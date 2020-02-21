NMCSD Hosts Nampa High School STEM Competition Students

Brian Zalewski, NMCSD’s Prosthetics Lab department head, spent hours talking to the students about different design concepts used in prosthetics and their various structures. He showed different builds of prosthetic legs used in specific sports and other activities.

During the visit, Zalewski and Krantz delved into Krantz’s ideas for improving the battery life of robotic, prosthetic knees, and discussed how one might be able to generate a small amount of electricity inside a prosthetic leg, similarly to the energy produced via brake pads in a hybrid electric car.

“I wanted to see first-hand what the Navy has to offer,” Krantz said. “I found that I like the structure, and I also like the way people are trained to break down complex concepts into the simplest terms.”

Garrett Anderson, Chris Anderson’s son and student, spoke with Cmdr. Josh Kenton, one of C5’s neuropsychologists, which houses NMCSD’s Prosthetics Lab. Garrett is in the first stage of the competition, creating an idea. His idea involves detecting potential traumatic brain injuries in high-impact sports.

“After Garrett explained what he wanted to do, he got a lot of encouragement from Cmdr. Kenton,” said Anderson. “That says a lot about how valuable the idea is.”