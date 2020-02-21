NMCSD Hosts Gary Sinise Foundation, Invincible Spirit Festival

“Millions have been positively-affected by the Gary Sinise Foundation,” said Irvine, who reached out to Sinise nine years ago to help in any way he could. “It’s an inspiration to watch [Sinise’s impact] on service members, and it’s wonderful to be able to channel some of my success into making others feel better. We truly believe in service above self.”

After meeting with patients, Irvine helped NMCSD’s chief petty officers grill hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken to feed hundreds of festival attendees, service members and their caregivers. In addition to the cook-out, multiple local classic car clubs showed off their vehicles, Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band performed a concert and children in attendance had the opportunity to get their faces painted and play in inflatable, bounce houses.

Irvine, a British Royal navy veteran, said that between the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Robert Irvine Foundation, they spend approximately 150 days on the road to reach out to service members, veterans, their families and first responders.

“It is our responsibility to take care of our own,” said Irvine. “Almost everyone has, or has had, a family member who has served in the military, and I love to give back and help those who wear the cloth of this nation.”