NMCP Nurse Receives DAISY Award

The DAISY gifts of appreciation include a certificate, an “Ask Me About the DAISY Award” pin, a daisy flower to put on the name badge, and a serpentine sculpture. The sculpture is hand-carved by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. They are especially meaningful, not only because they depict the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients, but also because of the profound respect the Shona people pay their traditional healers. Shona healers are affectionately regarded as treasurers by those they care for and this describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation, and the organization’s partners, feel about nurses.