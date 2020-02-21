NMCP Hosts Great American Spit Out Health Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (NNS) -- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth staff members joined together to host the Great American Spit Out Day Health Fair on Feb. 20.

NMCP staff assigned to the Health Promotion and Wellness Department presented materials to NMCP staff and patients during the fair.

Presentations included a general wellness display with an anti-tobacco message and materials; nutritional information that explained the harms of diets high in sugar, fat and cholesterol; and mental health brochures and information.

“We are promoting the Great American Spit Out,” said Joe Burmeister, from Health Promotion and Wellness Department. “This event is focused on smokeless tobacco. We’re trying to get the education out there about the importance of nicotine addiction and the different cancers and health effects that it can cause.”

The Great American Spit Out is a health event sponsored by the American Cancer Society to spread awareness of the harms of smokeless tobacco products, and to encourage tobacco users to quit, taking an important step toward a healthier life.