NIOC Colorado Sailors March in Veterans Day Parade
DENVER, Colo. (November 9, 2019) 21 Sailors assigned to Navy Information Operations Command Colorado participate in the Denver Veterans Day parade, Nov. 9.

DENVER (NNS) -- DENVER (NNS) – 21 Sailors assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado participated in the Denver Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 9.

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Mark Vasallo, who led NIOC Colorado Sailors in the parade, expressed his respect to veterans past and present.

“It brought me pride and honor to assemble NIOC Colorado Sailors to honor those who have served and are currently serving in our Armed Forces,” said Vasallo.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11 for honoring United States Military Veterans. It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day marking the anniversary of the end of World War 1.

NIOC Colorado is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Group 101 of the U.S. Tenth Fleet. Based at Buckley Air Force Base, its mission is to provide ready, trained, and motivated Information Warfare Officers, Cryptologic Enlisted Personnel, and expertise to support Fleet, combat forces, and National intelligence operations requirements worldwide. NIOC Colorado actively engages in the Global War on Terrorism, while operating in a challenging multi-service, and multinational environment.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments