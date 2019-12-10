An intensive, months-long training program concluded today for nine Farm Bureau members from California who participated in the Leadership Farm Bureau program. The LFB Class of 2019 graduated during the 101st California Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting in Monterey.
The class acquired enhanced background in communication, teambuilding, advocacy and the Farm Bureau organization during more than 250 hours of instruction in seven sessions. Participants advocated on behalf of Farm Bureau in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., took field-studies trips to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, and participated in training on agricultural issues, governmental policy and personal development.
Graduates of the 2019 Leadership Farm Bureau class included:
• Jocelyn Anderson of Willows, who works on the family farm growing almonds, walnuts, alfalfa and corn, and who serves on the Glenn County Farm Bureau board and the Young Farmers and Ranchers State Committee;
• Shane Bickner of Lemoore, crop manager for Woolf Enterprises who grows pistachios, winegrapes and cotton, and serves on the Kings County Farm Bureau board of directors;
• Cody Dodson of Tulelake, who farms his own property, custom-farms for others and serves on the Modoc County Farm Bureau board of directors;
• Alana Fowler of Penn Valley, a Nevada County Farm Bureau member who with her husband owns a contract-grazing business and a pasture-raised meat business;
• Anna Genasci of Oakdale, Farm News editor for the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau and a member of its board, and safety and compliance coordinator for Stanislaus Farm Supply;
• Brian Greathouse of Sutter, who grows walnuts and raises cattle, works as grower service manager for Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers and serves on the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau board of directors;
• Amber McDowell of Walnut Grove, whose family farms pears and alfalfa and runs a pheasant-hunting preserve, and who works as program assistant for the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation;
• Brian Medeiros of Hanford, who operates a diversified farming operation and serves as vice president of the Kings County Farm Bureau;
• Ian Vietti of Visalia, staff agronomist for Innovative Ag Services and past chair of the Tulare County Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
The class represented the 20th group to graduate from the LFB program since its inception in 2000.
Applications for the 2020 Leadership Farm Bureau class will be accepted through Dec. 20. For information and the application form, see www.cfbf.com/leadership-farm-bureau/.
The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 34,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.
