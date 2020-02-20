Nine from California Named to NCC Leadership Posts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Nine California cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council (NCC) for 2020, including Kirk Gilkey, a Corcoran ginner, who was re-elected a NCC vice president.

Mark McKean, a producer, and Tom Pires, a ginner, both from Riverdale, were re-elected as NCC directors.

Cotton Council International (CCI), NCC’s export promotions arm, elected Ted Sheely, a Lemoore producer, as first vice president, and re-elected Carlo Bocardo, a Bakersfield cooperative official, and Ernie Schroeder, Jr., a Bakersfield merchant, as CCI directors.

McKean also was elected as chairman of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers (ACP) and as the ACP’s at-large director. Bryan Bone, a Bakersfield producer, was elected as the ACP’s California chairman.

The NCC’s California unit re-elected Bone as chairman, Joe Cain, a Bakersfield warehouseman, as vice chairman; and Charles Meyer, III, a Stratford producer, as secretary.

The leaders were named at the recent 2020 NCC Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As the unifying force of the U.S. cotton industry, the Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries. The NCC’s mission is ensuring the ability of all industry segments to compete effectively and profitably in the raw cotton, oilseed and U.S.-manufactured product markets at home and abroad.