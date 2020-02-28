The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEXTgen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. The next drawing is at the end of March 2020.

To enter the drawing, students must be full-time with a “B” grade point average equivalent or better, as determined by their school system. Homeschooled students can also qualify with acknowledgement that the student has a “B” average or equivalent record of accomplishment.

Students must bring their current report card or other performance document to any NEX, fill out an entry card and have any documentation validated by an NEX associate. Once entered, the students will be given a coupon good for $10 off a one-time NEX purchase of $20 or more.