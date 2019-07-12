Bravo Zulu to the new Chief Petty Officers! Until January 31, 2020, Chief Petty Officers can receive either a five percent purchase discount on their in-store uniform purchase or no interest and no money down for 12 months when paying for their new uniforms with their MILITARY STAR® Card. The five percent discount will be reflected as a credit on the customer’s next MILITARY STAR® card statement.

The MILITARY STAR® card offers many benefits including 10 percent off the first day's purchases,** no annual, late or over the limit fees,^ competitive low interest rate and more than 40 special promotions and discounts yearly as well as 24-hour customer service including online access. Customers also receive free shipping from myNavyExchange.com when purchases are made using a MILITARY STAR® card

MILITARY STAR® card applications are available at any NEX. The application can be processed the same day at the NEX customer service desk.

