NEXConnect Keeps Military Families Connected

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Telecommunications Program Office has launched NEXConnect as a way for military families to easily recognize the safe, reliable and affordable networks and service it provides around the world.

“We provide a variety of personal telecommunications services both on and off base,” said Kimberly Phillips, Program & Marketing Manager/Analyst, NEXCOM Telecommunications Program Office. “NEX customers can rely on us to help them keep in touch with their loved ones via access to a secure Wi-Fi whether they are underway, on temporary duty staying in a Navy Lodge or at a Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility. Whenever a patron sees the NEXConnect logo, no matter where they are around the world, they can be assured they are using a state-of-the-art telecommunications product or service managed by NEXCOM.”