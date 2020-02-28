NEXConnect Keeps Military Families Connected

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Telecommunications Program Office has launched NEXConnect as a way for military families to easily recognize the safe, reliable and affordable networks and service it provides around the world.
“We provide a variety of personal telecommunications services both on and off base,” said Kimberly Phillips, Program & Marketing Manager/Analyst, NEXCOM Telecommunications Program Office. “NEX customers can rely on us to help them keep in touch with their loved ones via access to a secure Wi-Fi whether they are underway, on temporary duty staying in a Navy Lodge or at a Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility. Whenever a patron sees the NEXConnect logo, no matter where they are around the world, they can be assured they are using a state-of-the-art telecommunications product or service managed by NEXCOM.”
Since 1994, NEXCOM’s Telecommunications Program Office has served as the Department of the Navy’s program manager for all ashore and afloat unofficial/personal use telecommunications. It provides services such as pay phones at Recruit Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill.; cellular-enabled phones, service plans and accessories from local telecommunications providers and personal use Wi-Fi in NEX locations, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, barracks, Navy hospitals and schools and MWR facilities. It also manages the Afloat Personal Telecommunications Service, which allows for personal calls onboard Navy ships using high quality satellite connectivity.
In 2019, NEXCOM’s Telecommunications Program Office installed a state-of-the-art, U.S.-based 4G LTE cellular network on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to enhance the quality of life for families stationed there.
“We work tirelessly to ensure there is no lapse in communication service as a military member’s mission or duty station changes,” said Phillips. “Keeping families connected is at the heart of what we do each and every day.”