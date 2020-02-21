NEXCOM Ships Store Program Brands 100th Ships Store

“We started renovating ships stores to look and feel more like NEX stores ashore seven years ago,” said Scott Gray, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program. “In addition to looking more like the NEX, the stores offer more products for sale and are now merchandised together to make it easier for the Sailors to find what they’re looking for quickly. Once a ships store has been renovated, sales increase, on average, by 25%. The increase in sales and profits benefit the Sailors onboard the ship through funding for afloat recreation needs.”