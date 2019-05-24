The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2018 award winners during its annual worldwide Training and Strategy Symposium. The awards highlight outstanding guest service in a variety of different areas of the Navy Lodge.
“Navy Lodges are an important quality of life benefit, one we are proud to deliver to our deserving Sailors and their families,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Navy Lodges provide a sense of home during permanent change of station moves, on official travel or for leisure. As with our entire NEXCOM Enterprise, the Navy Lodge is a constant and offers solace and comfort to our men and women in uniform who serve our great nation!”
The Edward E. Carlson Award is given each year to the top rated Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The Navy Lodge of the Year for 2018 is Navy Lodge San Diego. Navy Lodge New London, Conn., won in the large category and Navy Lodge Whidbey Island, Wash., won in the medium category.
Hospitality Awards were presented to the Navy Lodges that were rated the highest by guests in a variety of areas of guest service including guest relations and building and room cleanliness. The grand winner is Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Navy Lodge New London, Conn., won in the large category and Navy Lodge Key West, Fla., won in the medium category.
The winner of the permanent change of station (PCS) Award, given to the Navy Lodge with the greatest increase in room nights, is Navy Lodge Yokosuka, Japan. Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, won for the Navy Lodge with the greatest PCS increase by percentage.
Brandon LaVoie, General Manager, Navy Lodge New London, Conn., received the Manager of the Year award. Secelia Donovan, Guest Service Representative Supervisor, Navy Lodge Pensacola, Fla., was named the Associate of the Year. The Marketer of the Year was awarded to Danita Watson, General Manager, Navy Lodge Yokosuka, Japan.
